Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Great Olympics will be silenced - Hearts PRO

Public Relations Officer for Hearts of Oak Opare Addo

The Public Relations Officer for Hearts of Oak Opare Addo says they are going to beat their noisy neighbours Great Olympics in the Accra derby on Saturday.



The two teams battle it out for the bragging rights in this match day 11 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware ahead of the game, Opare Addo said, “It’s hard work and we are really prepared for this match. Our players know their responsibilities or roles they will play.



“We are approaching every game with all the seriousness it deserves. We are not going to underrate any team and we also don’t want to be surprised by any opponent”.



“We believe the work has to be done on the pitch and not the too much talks in the media. Last time we beat them 4-0 and that should expect nothing short of that. we will churn out good football on the day”.



Opare Addo indicated that Daniel Afriyie Barnie has joined the team from the Black Satellites camp and he is available for selection.



