Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Great Olympics unveil new 54-seater bus

Accra Great Olympics new bus

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics have unveiled their new KIA 54-seater bus.



The short ceremony was held at their home venue at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday which was attended by club officials, management, and board members.



The new bus is expected to give some luxury to the club when they travel to play their away games in the ongoing season.



Accra Great Olympics are in a good run of form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The 'dade boys' are currently placed fourth on the league table with 21 points.



Great Olympics host Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 14 fixture on Tuesday, February 14, 2021.