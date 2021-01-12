Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Great Olympics unveil Yaw Preko as head coach

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Yaw Preko

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics FC, has announced the appointment of former Black Stars striker, Yaw Preko, as their head coach.



The former Accra Hearts of Oak player comes to replace coach Annor Walker who has been on the sidelines in the past weeks battling with an unknown illness.



The absence of coach Annor Walker has cost the team as they have tasted back to back defeats to Aduana Stars and Ashanti Gold.



The Dade Boys have now settled on the Ghana U-23 coach take over from Annor Walker as the head coach.



They took to Twitter to announce the appointment of Yaw Preko.



See the tweet of Accra Great Olympics in the post below:



