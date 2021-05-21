Great Olympics to square it off with Inter Allies in matchday 26

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics aim to put an end to their recent bad run of form as they host Inter Allies in Accra on Saturday.



The Oly Dade boys have witnessed a dip in their league form recently, losing three of their last five league games (W2 L3). Two of their last five losses have come in consecutive matches, with the last loss recorded against AshantiGold. The Accra-based side are currently 4th on the log.



Inter Allies are slowly turning their fortunes around as they hope to ensure survival for next season. The Capella boys thrashed Berekum Chelsea 5-0 in their most recent outing. It was their second win in three league games. Inter Allies are still at the bottom of the table with 23 points.



Olympics have been the better side on a head-to-head basis recently, winning three of their last five battles with Inter Allies. That should give them some confidence ahead of the upcoming clash.