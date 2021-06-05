Great Olympics to get GH₵70,000 as winning bonus if they beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Great Olympics have received a big boost ahead of their Ghana Premier League game against Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 6, 2021.



The two sides face off in the Accra derby on matchday 28 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Former Great Olympics Vice-chairman Humphrey Williams, Politician Gabby Otchere Darko, and businessman Daniel McKorley have promised to reward the team with GH₵70,000 should they beat Accra Hearts of Oak in the derby.



Great Olympics will also be hoping to do the double over Accra Hearts of Oak this season.



The ‘Dade Boys’ defeated Hearts of Oak 2-0 in the first leg played at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first round of the season.



Happy Sports understands the skipper Gladson Awako will be available to play for Great Olympics in this crucial game.



Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has released all home-based players for this weekend’s round of matches in the Ghana Premier League.



Great Olympics is looking to close in on the gap at the top of the table this weekend.



