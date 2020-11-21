You are here: HomeSports2020 11 21Article 1114504

Sports News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Great Olympics talisman Gladson Awako wins Man of the Match in Legon Cities win

Great Olympics player, Gladson Awako Great Olympics player, Gladson Awako

Great Olympics ace Gladson Awako capped a virtuoso performance with Man-of-the-Match award in Friday's 3-0 win over Legon Cities FC.

The ex-Ghana youth international opened the scoring with a free-kick which took a deflection.

He bossed the midfield and carried the match on his shoulders and pulled on his teammates along.

Olympics added the second in the 53rd minute through Maxwell Abbey Quaye penalty.

Seven minutes from time, Samuel Quaye fired in the third.

