You are here: HomeSports2021 06 03Article 1277917

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics talisman Gladson Awako set to miss Hearts of Oak cracker

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako is set to miss his team’s top fixture against Accra Hearts of Oak this weekend according to reports.

The attacking midfielder has been the main man for the capital-based club and is expected to be key for the side in the remaining matches of the season.

Especially after starring for the Dade Boys in the first meeting against the Phobians earlier in the season where they won 2-0, he will be valuable to the team this weekend.

Unfortunately, the latest reports in the traditional media paint a different picture.

According to a close source, Gladson Awako who is currently in the camp of the Black Stars will depart Ghana for Morocco with the Ghana national team this weekend.

Hence he will not be in Ghana on Sunday, June 6, 2021, when Great Olympics takes on Accra Hearts of Oak.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, checks have revealed that Gladson Awako has personally told friends that he will miss the upcoming Accra derby.

Join our Newsletter

News

Edward Akufo-Addo is the biological brother of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo’s brother sues media group for defamation,seeks GH¢10m in damages

Business

[File photo] Real estate houses

Here are some home selling tips for beginners

Entertainment

Gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Omane Achempong reveals how top presenters sleep with married gospel musicians

Africa

Suspect is alleged to be involved in diverting $800,000 into prepaid debit cards

Another Nigerian busted in U.S. for stealing $800,000 in payroll hacking

Opinions

Entrance to one of the country's tourist destinations

The real state of Ghana’s tourism sector