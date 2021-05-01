Great Olympics struggling due to Complacency- Gladson Awako

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako says the team’s current poor form is due to complacency.



The ‘Dade boys’ after an impressive run in the first round of the league have managed to just record one win in the second round.



The team suffered its heaviest defeat of the season last weekend against Ebusua Dwarfs by 4-1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Awako in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM indicated that complacency has set in the team, the reason for their current poor performance.



“I feel complacency has set in and it’s why we are facing this problem. We have spoken to ourselves. Our officials have been talking to us to concentrate on our remaining matches."



"We are working hard to ensure that we return to winning ways and hopefully on Sunday we can win against Liberty”, he added.



Great Olympics play their next game against Liberty Professionals on matchday 22. hoping to get over it”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.