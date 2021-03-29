Great Olympics star Gladson Awako makes competitive Ghana debut

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako has made his competitive debut for the Black Stars, after coming on as a sub against Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.



Ghana beat Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 in the final round of the qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Awako, who made his debut in 2009 against Argentina in a friendly made his competitive appearance for Ghana when he replaced Gent Star Osman Bukari before the second half of the game.



Nicholas Opoku, Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman goals were enough for Ghana to pick the three points to top Group C.



Awako, a member of the U-20 squad that won the 2009 FIFA World Cup has been outstanding in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



He has scored four goals in 11 appearances and has also won the NASCO player of the Month prize.