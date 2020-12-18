Sports News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Great Olympics silence Kotoko in Accra

Gladson Awako was named Man of the Match

Asante Kotoko Kumasi succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Great Olympics in a match day-three outstanding fixture played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.



Micheal Yeboah's second-half strike was enough to secure all the three points for the Wonder Club who move into the fifth position on the league log with seven points and still have one outstanding match against Ebusua Dwarfs.



Great Olympics started the game on the front foot and were certainly the better side especially in the midfield department where the likes of Gladson Awako, Razak Kasim, and Micheal Yeboah marshaled the area very well with Kotoko on the back foot.



Despite their early dominance, Great Olympics lacked the cutting edge with most of their attempts at goal drifting off target.



Kotoko bounced back very strong after the half-hour mark with some incursions in the Great Olympics goal area.



The clearest chance for Kotoko in the first half fell for William Opoku Mensah but his effort on goal was feeble and safely guarded by Great Olympics goalkeeper.



The first half ended scoreless.



The second half started in a blistering fashion with Kotoko creating some decent chances and nearly came close in taking the lead through their striker Kwame Poku but Olympics goalie Saed Salifu was equal to the task of producing an excellent save.



Great Olympics responded very well from the early pressure and took the lead in the 55th minute through Micheal Yeboah who headed home after a delightful cross from Gladson Awako.



Kotoko was dazed with a strike from Micheal Yeboah and nearly converting another goal immediately but good defensive work of Abdul Ganiwu denied Great Olympics a cushion goal.



The pressure on the Olympics defence from Kotoko was relentless as they searched for a much-desired equalizer.



Emmanuel Gyamfi came close in restoring parity for Kotoko in the 73rd minute but he shockingly missed from close range to the despair of coach Maxwell Konadu.



The chances were rampant for the Porcupine Warriors with William Opoku Mensah coming close in the 85th minute but his effort at goal skewed narrowly wide.



Great Olympics held on to secure all three points.



Man of the Match: Gladson Awako

