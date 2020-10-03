Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Great Olympics signee Abbey-Mensah ready for new challenge

Arnold Abbey-Mensah [yellow] is a delight to watch

Accra Great Olympics have announced the signing of Arnold Abbey-Mensah, a University of Ghana Medical student.



His signing comes ahead of the commencement of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the club, Nii Armah Oblie, they approached the player after watching his performance at the recent Ghana University Sports Association Games whilst he was playing for the University of Ghana team.



Speaking to UniversSports, the budding left-winger expressed that he was happy to be joining the club.



He acknowledged that it was going to be tough as he would feature in the Ghana Premier League but said that he was looking forward to it.



“For me, it’s a huge step in the right direction and I am very delighted to join Accra Great Olympics. They believe in my potential and now I have to work extra hard to deliver. I am very happy to feature in the Ghana Premier League, I know it would be tough and I can’t wait for the Challenge”.



The Ghana Premier League is set to resume begin on the weekend of November 13-16 after months of its suspension following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the country.





