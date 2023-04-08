Great Olympics shouldn’t have sacked Yaw Preko - Godwin Attram

Sports News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics great Godwin Attram has suggested that the Dade boys should not have sacked former head coach Yaw Preko.



The former Ghana international was fired in February this year after struggling for results in the Ghana Premier League.



Attram is urging Olympics to also consider the development of the club when they are assesing the performance of the coach, it should not only be based on results.



"We all know that we want to win matches, the club must win matches and all those things but what about development?" he told Citi Sports.



"When Yaw [Preko] was here, he built up the team; Olympics started very well from the beginning in the first round. 22 points is a credit.



"The second round started and things were not going well but this is where sometimes you need the support from the management."



Great Olympics have since hired former Karela United coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah but things have not gotten off to a good that, with the team 15th on the league log, three points above relegation.