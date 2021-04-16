Great Olympics should have won against Kotoko – Annor Walker

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics Annor Walker feels his side should have beaten Asante Kotoko on matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors held the Dade boys to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.



Walker who expressed disappointment with the results says his side deserved the three points.



“I’m really disappointed that I was not able to win this game that I felt and knew I was going to win but it just unfortunate but all the same I will give thanks to the almighty and players for doing exactly what I asked them to do and at the end of the day we had a drawn game which should have won because I believe I played better that I should have won”



he continued that, “Anyway, I will say I played against an experienced coach who saw my tactics and you could see all of them were defending, we can’t penetrate because all the ten players go back behind the ball because he was also defending so I will say it is a good game but at the end of the day we drew.”