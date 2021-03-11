Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Great Olympics secure partnership deal with Wateraid Global

Great Olympics

Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics have reportedly secured a partnership deal with Wateraid Global.



The deal, per reports, will be in effect for two years and is expected to be made official in the next few days.



It has been reported that the excellent for of the Oly Dade boys played a significant role in securing the deal with Wateraid who have a community support program in place aimed at managing the problems with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Wateraid is a global brand that has worked in 26 countries in the last 34 years. The agreement will boost the image of the Olympics in the near future.