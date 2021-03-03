Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Great Olympics sack nine first team players

Accra Great Olympics have released nine of their first team players

Accra Great Olympics have released nine of their first-team players.



The players per reports were shown the exit for non-performance.



Ahmed Tijani, Sunday Alhassan, Mujeeb Hakeem, Roger Sackey and Mustapha Zakaria have all left the Club.



The rest include Godfred Odametey, Maxwell Dodoo,Roland Grippman and Stephen Bruce Tagoe.



Olympics are however expected to find replacements for the players released.





The Wonder Club have already made a couple of signings ahead of the second half of the season with the likes of former Ashanti Gold midfielder James Akaminko joining.



After 16 match days, Olympics find themselves in a comfortable position occupying the second spot on the table.