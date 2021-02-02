Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Great Olympics receive GH¢10,000 donation after Hearts of Oak victory

Gladson Awako receiving the donation on behalf of his teammates

Players, technical team and management team of Accra Great Olympics have been gifted GH¢10,000 for winning the Ga Mashie derby.



Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on Monday presented sets of jerseys, balls and the cash sum to the team at their training ground.



He commended the team for establishing themselves as the ‘landlords’ of Accra with their victory over rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



Two goals within five minutes proved the difference as Gladson Awako led his teammates to pull off one of the shocking results recorded in 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, GPL season.



Awako’s sixteenth-minute free kick stunned the Phobians who until then were in control of the game. The second goal came three minutes later when Maxwell Quaye finished off a good move by Olympics.



The victory sent Olympics to fourth place on the league log with Hearts dropping to seventh.



Speaking after the game, Yaw Preko, the interim coach of Olympics praised his charges for executing his tactics to perfection.



”I am proud of the boys. You saw it, they gave everything. We planned for this game and everything that we put in place came to light,” Preko said.



”The boys came to the party, we decided to hit them early and it worked so in the second half all we needed to do was to be compact and defend the two goals and our plan worked for us.”



Next up for the ‘Dade Boys’ is an encounter with free-scoring King Faisal who came from three goals down to record a historic 4-3 victory over Bechem Chelsea.





GOODWILL!



AMA boss, Hon. Mohammed Adjei, Okaikoi North MCE, Hon. Boye Laryea and Accra Central MCE, Hon. Dr Lamptey graced our training grounds with footballs, jerseys and 10,000 cedis this afternoon. Thank you! ????????#OlyDADE #OlyGifts #OlyOlyOlyGhost pic.twitter.com/9FhRn4FmpO — HEARTS 0-2 OLY (@AccraGtOlympics) February 1, 2021