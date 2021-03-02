Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Great Olympics part ways with nine players

Accra Great Olympics FC players

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, has parted ways with nine senior team players ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The Dade Boys who currently occupies the second position on the 2020/21 Premier League table after the first round and will want to strengthen their team ahead of the second round.



The need to bring in new players has necessitated the need to offload some players who haven't been impactful for them in the ongoing season.



The club has therefore confirmed the release of players namely Ahmed Tijani, Sunday Alhassan, Mujeeb Hakeem, Roger Sackey, Mustapha Zakaria, Godfred Odametey, Maxwell Dodoo, Roland Grippman, and Stephen Bruce Tagoe.



“The club is announcing the departure of the players listed above. These are players who have served the club well and given their utmost best to ensure that the club maintains its status as one of the best in the land.



"This is the end of the line for them. We wish them well in their future endeavours," the statement reads.



