Great Olympics' new 54 seater bus purchased by two brothers

The bus was unveiled on Friday

Two brothers, Amarkai Amarteifio and NIK Amarteifio have purchased a new KIA 54 seater ultra-modern bus for Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Accra Great Olympics.



The bus was unveiled at a special ceremony at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 12, 2021.



Mr. Amarkai Amarteifio Dean Emeritus Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana, who is the Board Chairman of the Club and his brother, the Deputy Board Chairman of the Club, said the bus was to aid the Club’s travels in the league.



The short ceremony drew attendance from high profile dignitaries including, Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Chairman, Mr. Cudjoe Fianoo, representatives from Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mr. Randy Abbey, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Hearts of Oak Board members Mr. Vincent Odotei Sowah, and Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, the Chief of Asante Agogo Nana Akuoko Sarpong and Mr. Oloboi Commodore.



Addressing the media, Mr. Amarteifio pointed out that, Accra Great Olympics was back to where it belonged to in the elite league and called for support to maintain the momentum, enthusiasm, and interest it had brought to the league.



He said, “Accra Great Olympics is back to where it belongs. This is the Club that represented Ghana in 1962 to beat Togo in a friendly game on their Independence Day.



“We are the Wonder Club of Ghana. The only club to go unbeaten in 38 matches in 1971. And this time, we are back.”



He admitted that the club encountered some misfortunes and problems in the past, however, that had been resolved adding that, there was unity in the club to ensure progression.



“We had misfortunes and problems but it is behind us now. And with support, we would maintain the momentum and enhance football development in Ghana.”



Accra Great Olympics are in top form and are chasing the GPL title they last won in 1974.



The captain of the side, Gladson Awako thanked Management and supporters for their unflinching support to the team.



The Wonder Club is currently placed fourth on the league table with 21 points.



The “Dade boys” would welcome Elmina Sharks in match-day 14 of the GPL on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



