Great Olympics need fair officiating to win Ghana Premier League - Gladson Awako

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako believes the team can win the Ghana Premier League title if officiating improves especially in their away games.



The Wonder club secured all-important three points against West African Football Academy [WAFA] at Sogakope in the matchday 23 games.



With officiating dominating the headlines after the matchday 23 games, Awako says bad officiating has been the reason for their poor showing on the road this season.



“There are still more games to be played because there are soo many games to be played and the league is very competitive," he said in an interview.



“Olympics have had unfair officiating this season and if things go on fairly we can win the title. Most of the games we have lost away were due to bad officiating," the U-20 World Cup winner said.



The win at Sogakope means WAFA's 6 years unbeaten home run has been crashed.



Great Olympics will host Aduana Stars in the matchday 24 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.