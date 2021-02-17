Sports News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: GNA

Great Olympics move second on the league table

Accra Great Olympics

A first-half strike from Maxwell Abbey was enough to secure all three points for Great Olympics as they edged Elmina Sharks 1-0 in a match-day 14 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.



Great Olympics would go second on the league log, a point behind leaders Karela United who have 25 points.



The game started with both sides on the front foot as they searched for the early lead but it was Elmina Sharks who had the early chance to hit the front but Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare produced a brilliant save to deny the away side.



Great Olympics talisman Gladson Awako who recently received his first Black Stars call up had the chance to put the home side in front from a free-kick but the Sharks wall did its job to deny Awako who had been ruthless from free-kicks this season.



Elmina Sharks playmaker Benjamin Arthur has gifted a huge opportunity to put the visitors in front but unfortunately skied his effort into the stands.



Great Olympics deservedly took the lead in the 21st minute as Maxwell Abbey calmly converted from close range after a delightful build-up by the midfielders of the home side with Awako, Razak Kasim, and Charles Danso Otu all involved.



The attacking incursions from Great Olympics was rampant and Abbey could have added his second goal of the day but his drive at goal could only find the side net.



Benjamin Arthur who once skied any early effort at goal had a chance to restore parity for Elmina Sharks but unfortunately repeated the same technique right at the end of the first half as Great Olympics held onto their lead.



Elmina Sharks started the second half a more determined side as they searched for the equalizer.



But it was Great Olympics who the early chance to double their lead through Manaf Mudasiru but his 25-yard strike was brilliantly tipped off the crossbar by goalkeeper Lord Bawah Martey.



Lord Bawah Mantey was called into action in the 63rd minute as he produced a point-blank save to deny Maxwell Abbey his second goal of the game.



It was all about Great Olympics midway through the second half as Elmina Sharks struggled to create any decent opportunity.



However, Elmina Sharks nearly had parity against the run off play but Rashid Baba Duke shockingly missed from close range.



Elmina Sharks tried to their beat to get a point from the game but Great Olympics stood firm in defence to secure all spoils at the end of the match.



