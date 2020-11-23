Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako eyes national team call-up

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako says his target for the season is to earn a call up to the national team and also help his side secure a good position on the league table.



The former Ghana U-20 World Cup winner has been impressive for the ‘Dade boys’ masterminding their 3-0 win over Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday two of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Awako scored the opening goal of the game through a free-kick to see his side go into the break with a 1-0 lead.



The former TP Mazembe star has been praised for his outstanding performances in the ongoing campaign.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM on his target for the season, he said, “I want the team to secure a good place in the league and personally I hope to get a call up to any of the national teams”.



On his outstanding performance of the season he said, “I have been taking care of myself and now I am more disciplined as a player. When you are growing in the game, you get more experience and also discipline matters too”.



He added that Great Olympics have been consistent also because of the decision to stick with Annor Walker as head coach.



The team had changed three managers in the truncated league season, which according to him destabilizes the team when it happens.



“In a team, there should always be consistency and its good Coach Annor Walker stayed because changing of coaches didn’t help us”.



Great Olympics face Asante Kotoko in their next game in the Ghana Premier League.

