Great Olympics lose to Attram De Visser Soccer Academy in pre-season friendly

Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics lost 3-2 to Attram De Visser Soccer Academy in a pre-season friendly match on Friday at the McDan Park, La-Accra.



Olympics former player and coach Godwin Attram handed his former team a defeat in their own backyard.



New Olympics signing Arnold Abbey had a few chances in the opening minutes of the game but was unfortunate to grab a goal.



After minutes or dominance in the game, Olympics found the back of the net through Micheal Sarpong who picked up a loose ball and brilliantly finished it off to give the Accra Landlords the lead into the first half.



After recess, Godwin Attrams men warmed up into the game and managed to level up with a goal from Joshua Anim.



The away team scored again in 59th minute as Bernard Appiah headed home a free-kick to give Attram De Visser Soccer Academy the lead.



Five minutes later, the away side were awarded a free kick on the flanks and Joshua Sekyi beautifully dispatched it into the net to double the lead for the away side.



Olympics reduced the deficit in the 97th minute when captain Gladson Awake scored from the spot after he was brought down.



Attram De Visser Soccer Academy's goalkeeper, Richard Appiah was a delight to watch as he delivered a number of jaw-dropping saves to deny Oly Dade players from scoring.



