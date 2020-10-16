Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Great Olympics intensify training ahead of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season

Accra Great Olympics players in a training session

Great Olympics FC has taken their preseason exercise a notch higher with some rigorous beach exercises ahead of the start of the new season next month.



The Ghana Premier League resumes on November 16, after a seven-month break following the outbreak of Coronavirus.



The Accra-based club started preparation immediately after the restrictions were eased on contact sports.



Accra Great Olympics will be hoping for a better campaign following their struggles before the 2019/20 campaign was truncated.



The 'Wonder' club has already signed former King Faisal midfielder Mujeeb Abdul Hakeem as they beef up for the new season.



This week the Blue and Whites spent time at the beach build their stamina and endurance for a long season.



Great Olympics will begin their campaign with a trip to Tarkwa to play Medeama on Match Day 1 of the 2020/21 season.

