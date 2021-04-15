Great Olympics forward Manaf Mudasiru vows to score against Asante Kotoko on Friday

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Accra Great Olympics forward Abdul Manaf Mudasiru is confident of a win against league leaders Asante Kotoko on matchday 20 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Olympics will be hoping to reclaim the top spot after surrendering the position last week to Asante Kotoko.



Mudasiru who has played a big part in Great Olympics campaign this season said they are ready to battle with the Ghana Premier League giants who are currently on top of the league table.



"It no big deal for us although we are playing against Kotoko because we are all footballers, we are all prepared and ready to get all the three points at the Accra Sports Stadium so we fear no one", he told the media.



"I have absolute confidence in us winning against Asante Kotoko and I will score a goal against Kotoko on Friday its something I have been dreaming about in my sleep and we will pick all the three points."



"They may be Kotoko but we are also Great Olympics so we have no fear in us facing them," he added.



Great Olympics will be seeking to do the double over Asante Kotoko this season.