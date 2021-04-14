Great Olympics forward Abdul Manaf Mudasiru aims at a move abroad

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Accra Great Olympics striker Abdul Manaf Mudasiru has set his eyes on a move abroad.



The 20-year-old has been instrumental for Olympics in the Ghana Premier League so far this season.



The Dade boys are occupying the 2nd position in the league after 19 matches with 33 points.



Mudasiru joined Olympics ahead of the 2020/2021 league campaign and has since been an integral member of the team.



The highly-rated attacker believes he has what it takes to excel abroad.



"I am looking forward to traveling outside if the chance comes," Mudasiru told 442gh.com.



"Because I feel I have what it takes. I am still fit and strong."



"My agent is looking for a club for me and I have also been contacted by some clubs here in Ghana, but I am looking to go outside."



"I have played for Dreams FC and played for Agbozome Weavers and I am proud of that. But I need to move on and relaunch my career at a club that will afford me the opportunity to play week in week out."



Mudasiru has recorded one assist and he’s hoping to score more goals for Great Olympics at the end of the season.