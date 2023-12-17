Great Olympics confident ahead of clash with Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ahead of their highly anticipated match against Asante Kotoko, Great Olympics spokesman Saint Osei has expressed confidence in his team's abilities, stating that they are determined to emerge victorious at their opponent's home ground.



The match, originally scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium, has been relocated to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, a change that Osei believes will work in their favour.



"We are going to beat Asante Kotoko at their own ground on Sunday," Osei boldly declared in an interview with Mothers FM.



"We are not afraid because Great Olympics is the only wonder club in the whole wide world. There's no club that is a wonder than us."



Osei acknowledged that his team has faced some internal challenges, but remained optimistic that they would overcome them before the match.



"We are not afraid of any club," he emphasized. "Yes, we had one or two internal challenges which we are still resolving. I pray to God that things will be fine before the game against Kotoko. Even if we are not able to resolve it, we are still going to beat Kotoko."



The match between Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to claim maximum points in the Ghana Premier League.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT on Sunday, and fans can expect a thrilling clash.