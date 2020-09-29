Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Great Olympics completes signing of University of Ghana's Arnold Abbey-Mensah

Abbey-Mensah is a medical student at the University of Ghana

Great Olympics FC have announced the signing of youngster Arnold Abbey-Mensah for the 2020/2021 season.



According to PRO of the Accra-based side, Nii Armah Oblie, they scouted and poached the talented player at the GUSA Games while he was featuring for the University of Ghana (UG) team.



Abbey-Mensah is described as budding talent with excellent dribbling skills, full of stamina and has attributes of powerful shots in both legs.



The left-footed attacking midfielder has huge potential of becoming a star in the near future.



Abbey-Mensah comes from a suburb in Accra called Mamprobi.



The community has produced several top footballers including Sam Johnson, Peter Ofori Quaye, the Sabah brothers, Stephen Appiah and Ali Jarra.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.