Great Olympics coach calls for internal investigation after Ebusua Dwarfs mauling

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has opened up over an internal investigation amid allegations of match-fixing after the side's heavy 4-1 defeat at Ebusua Dwarfs at the weekend.



The Wonder Club were shell-shocked after being hammered at the Cape Coast stadium to leave them in the top-four position.



The Crabs were simply ruthless, proving too hot to handle for the Dade Boys after smashing in four goals infront of their home fans.



Dwarfs opened the scoring in the 26th with a sublime strike from experienced defender Simon Martey following a pass from Kofi Jnr.



Kofi Jnr. doubled the lead for the home side two minutes to halftime.



Midfielder Michael Ohene Asamoah increased the advantage for Dwarfs just two minutes after recess where he connected a pass from Arthur.



Substitute Afram scored sealed the victory in the 88th minute making it two goals in two matches.



Olympics' skipper Gladson Awako got the consolation for his side in stoppage-time and that wasn't enough to stop them from recording their biggest defeat this season.



"You know, even if I suspect something went wrong, I must have an evidence to prove. I have started internal investigation into the embarrassing defeat," Walker told Asempa FM on Monday.



"Honestly, if I do suspect anything, I don't have prove. Look at the goals. Ah! well, I don't know.



'I don't even know what my players were doing. I am investigating my players and I have called or two of them to ask understand what went into the match.



"I don't know whether it was intentional or not or whether they want to destroy my career.. its up to them.



"To let me down in such a manner, I leave everything to God."



Dwarfs move to the 8th place on the premiership standings with the big win whereas Olympics drop to the 4th position.