Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko downplays GPL title chances talk

Head coach of Great Olympics Yaw Preko

Head coach of Great Olympics Yaw Preko has played down talks of the club winning the Ghana Premier League this season.



Preko who took over as coach a fortnight ago has led his side to three wins in four games, including victories over rivals Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak.



On Tuesday, the ex-Ghana international secured his third victory with the club after beating King Faisal 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“We are not yet done with the first round. We have not covered enough grounds. So, for now, we don’t want to put that kind of pressure on the boys," he told Silver FM.



“We are taking it game after game and when we finish the first round, we will see how it goes,” Yaw Preko added.



Olympics next travel to Nana Gyeabour Park to play Bechem United before ending the first round with a home match against Elmina Sharks.



