Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah optimistic about surviving relegation

Great Olympics head coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah Christopher Nettey is confident about the Wonder Club surviving relegation this season.



Olympics, who are in the drop zone on the log, have seven matches remaining to determine their fate in the Ghana Premier League.



Although he has admitted that the task ahead is difficult, he is completely certain that he will come up on top.



“I have a very difficult job on my hand for that one for sure, from the day. But I have accepted the challenge and I am very confident that I will come out of this challenge very well," Kobi-Mensah told Accra-based Radio Gold.



He continued he will ensure that the team concentrates on what lies ahead and work on retaining their slot in the top flight.



“What is important is to look at the forward and stay focused and the way forward is to make sure that I keep on working with the players and any areas that I think we lack. So that we improve from there and make sure we get the results that will make us stay in the league," he added.



Great Olympics sit in second place from the bottom on the league table with 31 points after 26 matches.



