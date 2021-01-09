Sports News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker, two others nominated for GPL coach of the month

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker

Three Coaches, Annor Walker, Kwaku Danso and Dr. Prosper Narteh, make up the three-man shortlist for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month for December award.



The three coaches led their respective sides to secure impressive results in the month of December 2020.



However, Matchday One and Two games which were played in November were also considered in arriving at the shortlist for the Coach of the Month.



The winner of the 2020/21 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for December award will be announced on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.



Winner will receive a NASCO Television set, a men's grooming set and a personalized trophy.



The nominations:



Annor Walker (Great Olympics) Total matches - 6 Wins - 3 Draws - 2 Losses - 1 Home wins - 2 Away wins - 1 Total points - 11 (out of 18)



Kwaku Danso (Bechem United) Total matches - 6 Wins - 4 Draws - 2 Losses - 0 Home wins - 3 Away wins - 1 Total points - 14 (out of 18)



Prosper Narteh (WAFA SC)



Total matches - 6 Wins - 3 Draws - 1 Losses - 2 Home wins -3 Away wins - 0 Total Points - 10 (out of 18).



