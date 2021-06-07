You are here: HomeSports2021 06 07Article 1279969

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker satisfied with draw against Hearts of Oak

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker Great Olympics coach Annor Walker

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker is pleased with the side's performance in the drawn game against city-rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Dade boys were held to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians opened the scoring through Emmanuel Nettey who scored a brilliant goal before Maxwell Abbey restored parity.

Speaking after the game, Annor Walker admitted Hearts of Oak is a strong side and is satisfied getting a draw.

"Of course am satisfied with it. My understanding and the reason is Hearts is a tough side, I have to admit it and you know I have to come from behind so am satisfied" he said.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment