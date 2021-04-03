Great Olympics coach Annor Walker hail players after Medeama win

Sports News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker has congratulated his players for the win against Medeama on matchday 18 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



A solitary strike from Samuel Ashie-Quaye in the first half ensured Great Olympics secured a win to move top of the Premier League.



Speaking after the game, Annor Walker thanked his players for listening to his instructions which led to the victory against the Mauve and Yellows at the Accra Sports Stadium.



"I want to give thanks to my players for taking instructions on what I told them to do".



"The combination in our midfielder was fantastic. My boys showed they also have a class of their own".



"I knew they were having more experienced upfront so I told Sekyere, Razak and not to give Toure a chance at the ball and they did exactly what i told them. So Toure was out of the game", he concluded.



Great Olympics are on top of the league table with 33 points following the win.