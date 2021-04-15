Great Olympics coach Annor Walker confident of victory against Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker, is undoubtedly confident that his side will defeat Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.



The Dade boys will play host to the Porcupine Warriors on matchday 20 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Ahead of the game, Annor insists that his side will come out victorious to achieve their target.



The Accra-based club will hope to bounce back to winning ways after shockingly losing to Legon Cities on matchday 19.



Asked if Bareto possess a threat to his team, he said, “No, there’s no fear at all in me, I’m only waiting for Friday comes so that we can honour the game.”



“Yes, Bareto has added something new to the Kotoko team but I have so much confidence in my players that we will beat them and achieve our target,” he told Kumasi FM.



Asante Kotoko is on top of the table with 34 points with Olympics occupying the second spot with 33 points.