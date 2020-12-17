Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Great Olympics chief Kudjoe Fianoo confident of victory against Kotoko

Great Olympics Executive Director, Kudjoe Fianoo, is confident his side will emerge victorious in the Ghana Premier League outstanding match against Asante Kotoko.



Kotoko are favourites to win judging by the outcomes of the two teams' most recent games.



The Porcupine Warriors recorded their first win of the season as they beat Legon Cities 1-0 in their last match.



Whilst Olympics suffered their first defeat in the last matchday as they were beaten 2-0. Olympics played the second half with 10 men.



According to Fianoo, Olympics were unlucky to lose in Dansoman and is sure of taking the three points at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.



"Playing against Asante Kotoko is always a tough game," he said.



“We have improved but we were unlucky against Liberty Professionals but w will give Asante Kotoko a good run for their money.



"We back playing at our turf which is the Accra Sports Stadium and I remain confident of winning all three points," he added.



Both teams have played three games with Kotoko winning five points while Olympics have four points.





