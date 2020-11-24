Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako targets national team call up

Accra Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako has said that his target for the season is to earn a call up to the national team.



Awako, who is the captain of the side has been in superb form for the 'Dade' lads in the ongoing season.



The former U-20 World Cup winner starred in the Olympics' impressive 3-0 win over Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday two of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



“I want the team to secure a good place in the league and personally I hope to get a call up to any of the national teams,” he said in an interview.



On his outstanding performance of the season, he said “I have been taking care of myself and now I am more disciplined as a player. When you are growing in the game, you get more experience, and also discipline matters too.”



He added that Great Olympics have been consistent also because of the decision to stick with Annor Walker as head coach.



“In a team, there should always be consistency and it's good Coach Annor Walker stayed because changing of coaches didn’t help us.”



Great Olympics will face Asante Kotoko in their next game in the Ghana Premier League.

