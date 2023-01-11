Great Olympics can win the league this season - PRO Saint Osei

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Saint Osei, PRO for Accra Great Olympics has stated that the Dade boys are still in the title race despite a few setbacks. According to him the points difference between the leading team which is Aduana and the others from the second to ninth is not that huge.



Accra Great Olympics drew 1-1 with reigning champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday afternoon at the Baba Yara Stadium. Abdul Bashiru scored for Accra Great Olympics in the 48th minute and Andrews Appau broke the hearts of the traveling Dade fans with a late goal.



“We are still contenders of this title we are still contenders. The team in first place how many points do they have we have 15 the team in first place has 20 or 19. So we are still contenders of this title we are serious contenders of this title," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"People should not say that because we lost our previous matches and drawing with Kotoko which they were lucky to draw against Great Olympics we are not leaving no stone unturned. We are coming with full force you watch we are Accra Great Olympics,”