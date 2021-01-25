Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Great Olympics can win Ghana Premier League – Yaw Preko

Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko

Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko believes that his team has a genuine chance of winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title.



Olympics currently lie seventh on the league table with fifteen points from ten games.



The Dade Boys have won four, drawn three and lost three of the ten matches played so far.



On Saturday, they drew goalless at home to table-toppers Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium



Speaking after the game, Yaw Preko said that the title race is open and that any club can win it.



He noted that Hearts and Kotoko have not been at their best this season which leaves the door open for any club who can put its house in order.



He said Olympics are taking each game at a time and will work hard to capitalize on any opportunity that avails itself.



“It’s about belief, the title race is very open, anyone can win it. When Hearts and Kotoko are not in form, we need to take advantage and that is what we are doing.”



“We are taking one game at a time and we are going to work hard towards the next game”, he said.



Karela are leading the table with 18 points with Hearts of Oak behind trailing with two points.



