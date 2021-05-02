Great Olympics beat Liberty 2-0 to recover from Dwarfs hammering

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Great Olympics on Sunday afternoon recovered from the hammering they suffered at the hands of Ebusua Dwarfs last weekend to thump Liberty Professionals 2-0.



The Dade Boys to the shock of many lost by four goals to one in their last time out when they visited the Cape Coast Stadium to take on the Crabs.



After the humiliating defeat, Great Olympics today stepped out to make amends in the matchday 22 encounter of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium today.



On the matchday, Maxwell Abbey Quaye scored in the 37th minute to shoot the home team into the lead before a strike from Joshua Rhule in the second half sealed the victory for the side.



The win has seen Great Olympics climb to third on the Ghana Premier League table with 37 points.



