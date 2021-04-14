Great Olympics attacker Abdul Manaf Mudasiru eyes foreign move

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Derrick Ayim, contributor

Accra Great Olympics striker, Abdul Manaf Mudasiru, says he’s looking forward to a move abroad should an opportunity arises.



The 20-year-old has been outstanding in the Ghana Premier League so so far; steering the Dade boys to 2nd position in the league after nineteen matches with 33 points.



Mudasiru moved to Accra Great Olympics ahead of the 2020–21 Ghana Premier League. He was named on the team's squad list for the season. He made his debut for the club in the first match of the season on 15 November 2020 against Medeama SC. He played the full 90 minutes of the match to help them to a 1–1 draw. On 30 January 2021 during the Ga Mashie Derby, he played the full 90 minutes in a historic 2–0 win over rivals Accra Hears of Oak, the first derby win for Olympics since 2004.



The experienced attacker believes he has what it takes to excel abroad.



“I am looking forward to traveling outside if the chance comes, ” Mudasiru told 442gh.com.



“Because I feel I have what it takes. I am still fit and strong.”



"My agent is looking for a club for me and I have also been contacted by some clubs here in Ghana, but I am looking to go outside"



"I have played for Dreams FC and played for Agbozome Weavers and I am proud of that. But I need to move on and relaunch my career at a club that will afford me the opportunity to play week in week out."



Abdul Manaf Mudasiru has recorded one assist and he's hoping to score more goals for Great Olympics at the end of the season.