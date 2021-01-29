Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Great Olympics are ready for Hearts of Oak on Saturday - Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako, Great Olympics player

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako has expressed his side's readiness ahead of the GA Mashie derby on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.



The two teams are separated by only one point, going into the game as Great Olympics lie in 10th place with 15 points.



Olympics drew blank in their game against Karela United last Saturday on matchday 10.



Speaking ahead of the game, Gladson Awako, who has been one of standout player in the league so far said they are going to approach the game in a way to frustrate the Phobians and win.



“We are going in to get the three points against Hearts of Oak on Saturday. They will be coming in for the win but we are not going to allow them to play their game.



"We will be ready and we hope to replicate what we did against Kotoko to Hearts on Saturday," he said as quoted by ghanasoccernet.com.



The Phobians beat Olympics 4-0 at the Accra Sports stadium in the 2019/20 season following a stellar performance that saw Joseph Esso, Benjamin Afutu and Daniel Afriyie Barnie scoring for Hearts of Oak.



Olympics will be looking forward on avenging a painful defeat in last season’s truncated league by ensuring an emphatic victory on Saturday.