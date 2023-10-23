Great Olympics accuse Aduana Stars fans of stone peddling after defeat in Dormaa

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics have expressed disappointment in Aduana Stars and fans of the club after their meeting on Sunday afternoon.



The capital-based club today locked horns with Aduana Stars in a Week 6 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



In the game played at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Great Olympics had a bright start and scored in the 20th minute through Emmanuel Antwi to take the lead.



Unfortunately, for the visitors, the team could not defend the lead and saw the game turn on its head even before the break.



A fantastic brace from Isaac Mintah in the 37th minute gave Aduana Stars a 2-1 lead before halftime.



Following a very good defensive display from the hosts in the second half, Great Olympics did not have the chance to score again.



Late in added time, experienced winger Emmanuel Gyamfi got his name on the scoresheet to seal a 3-1 win for Aduana Stars.



After the defeat, Great Olympics complained about how fans of the home team threw stones and other objects onto the pitch.



“Throwing stones and objects unto the field in a 21st-century Premier League game. Eii Dormaa. It is well,” Great Olympics bemoaned in a post on Facebook.



Information gathered indicates that Great Olympics plan to file a complaint to the Ghana FA.