Great Olympics' Samuel Okine poised for resumption of Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Newly-signed Great Olympics striker Samuel Ayittey Okine has expressed his readiness to hit the ground running for the side in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



Okine joined the Dade Boys on a three-year deal during the second stanza of the Ghanaian transfer market.



The young hitman has already caught attention of the side’s vociferous fans in training as the Accra-based outfit continue preparations for the resumption of the league.



He is itching to help his new side when the league resumes on April 4, 2021.



“It hasn’t been easy to reach this level and I intend to cherish it for the rest of my career,” Okine told GHANASoccernet.com



“I’m looking forward to the second round of the season. I’ve been training for it and hopefully I’ll repay the faith the club showed in my ability.”



Okine played for Vision FC for two years before leaving the club as a free agent after suffering a career-threatening leg injury.