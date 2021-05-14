Great Olympics Coach attributes defeat to complacency

Soccer News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, says his players were complacent in the latter stages of their week 24 encounter against Aduana Stars, hence the 3-2 defeat.



Aduana Stars delivered a remarkable comeback to secure maximum points with Sam Adams scoring the winner in stoppage time despite Great Olympics getting a two-goal advantage with an hour played in the match.



According to the Coach, the loss was a painful one but accepted it in good faith adding that it was due to complacency on the part of the players.



“It is a painful loss because I consider it as part of football and I accepted the defeat and took it in good faith.



“My players were not tired. They thought they had won the match. Their attitude towards the game at the end was not the best and we subsequently lost,’’ he said.



Coach Walker rued the absence of his regular centre-back pairing of Jamaldeen Haruna and Ebenezer Sekyere who were currently injured therefore deploying Kasim Razak and Charles Danso as make-shift centre-backs.



Coach Annor was also not happy with his goalkeeper on the match-day considering the numerous mistakes made by Stephen Kweku.



He said they needed to put the defeat behind them as they travel to Obuasi to face AshantiGold in a match-week 25 encounter on Sunday.