Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Granit Xhaka opens up on his partnership with Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has opened up on his partnership with Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey in the club’s midfield.



Partey arrived at the Gunners from Atletico Madrid last summer but his stint with the club has been plagued by injuries.



He has been sidelined since picking a strain to his left hamstring in Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League and has subsequently missed their last three games.



The duo has impressed in the few matches played together.



"It is a shame we have not played a lot together because he has had two big injuries. But the games we have played together, I think he looks very good, very solid," he said.



"We are very good together, not only on the pitch but off it as well. He is a lovely guy, he is improving our team because you can see how much experience he has at this level, and this is good for my game as well."



"As well, the other midfielders in the team are improving step by step and the important thing is that we can see and we can feel we are improving and we have to keep going like this and let's see what we can take from the end of the season."