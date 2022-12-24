Graham Potter reacts to Mendy's rejection of new Chelsea deal

Sports News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has suggested he is keen on keeping Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy at the club.



WHAT HAPPENED: The club have shown interest in extending the contract of Senegal international Mendy who still has two-and-half-years on his current deal.



Recently, it has not been easy for the custodian who has seemingly lost his place to compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga.



However, reports have it the 30-year-old reportedly earns £100,000 a week but wants a sum close to his rival who is said to be earning almost double - in order to sign a new deal.



In a presser ahead of the Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea manager Potter did not want to dig deep into the situation but suggested he would love the Teranga Lion to stay.



WHAT HE SAID: "It's not my place to speak publicly about players’ contract situations, that’s between them and the club," Potter told the media.



"Mendy has been absolutely top with the club and with me, he’s a great guy, happy around the place."



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendy was inconsistent in the concluded World Cup as Senegal reached the Round of 16 before falling 3-0 against England.



This season, he has played nine league matches for the Blues with Kepa playing six. However, since Potter took over from Thomas Tuchel, he has also preferred the Spain international over the West African.



With Kepa on the right path, Chelsea might as well decide against giving Mendy what he wants and start looking for a backup keeper.



WHAT NEXT: Mendy should up his game at the club to stand a chance of winning his manager over.