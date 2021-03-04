Tennis News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Grace Tomegah beats Akua Akoma Hansen to win Ladies Challenger Series III title

Grace Nyanyuie Tomegah with her award for winning the tourney

Grace Nyanyuie Tomegah produced a stunning performance to beat Akua Akoma Hansen 6-3,2-6,6-0 in the Ladies Challenger Series final on Friday at the National Tennis Center, Accra.



The weeklong program was organized by Second Serve Tennis Shop, a subsidiary of Tennis Foundation Ghana with support from Bebiees Events and ITAKOL.



"I have to congratulate Akua. She played a wonderful match and she really pushed me," said Grace.



Grace gave up the first break of serve at 3-1 with three double faults, before reeling off five straight games as Akua Hansen racked up the errors bringing the set to an end at 6-3.



Two brilliant cross-court backhands gave Akua Hansen an early break in the second set. Grace recovered from 3-1 down but Akua Hansen maintained her momentum to win the second set 6-2. Grace went up 5-0 in the final set and served for the victory there.



The result means Grace Tomegah moves up to number 5 in the Tennis Foundation Ghana (TFG)/Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) rankings.



