Goztepe SK officials hold positive preliminary talks with Andre Ayew reps

Turkish outfit, Goztepe SK have held positive preliminary talks with representatives of Andre Ayew as they bid to sign the forward from Swansea City in the winter transfer window.



The Super Lig side has had a decent start to the ongoing 2020/2021 season but is keen on doing better to ensure they climb higher on the standings of the division.



In line with that, Goztepe SK has decided to recruit a couple of top players in the next transfer window to bolster its squad.



As reported by footballghana.com over the past weekend, the club has identified Andre Ayew as a player with the needed quality and wants to secure his services.



Reports reaching your most trusted Ghana online portal has confirmed that officials of the club have met with the player’s representatives.



According to sources, the preliminary talks went very well and Goztepe SK should step up the chase for Andre Ayew in the coming weeks.

