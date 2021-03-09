Other Sports of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt will support the hosting of 2023 All Africa Games – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured his government's support to host and organize the 2023 African Games.



As part of the requirements needed to host the games, Ghana will need a multi-purpose stadium to aid in the organization of the tournament.



Speaking at his first State of the Nation Address since his re-election as President, Nana Addo emphasized that his government will work with the Local Organizing Committee [LOC] to ensure the Games are held successfully.



“Mr Speaker in 2018, Ghana won the bid to host and organize the 2023 African Games for the first time since the tournament started in 1965,” President Akufo-Addo said



He added, “a nine local member committee has been constituted for the inaugural and events aspects of the 2023 African Games.



“Government intends to provide maximum support for the LOC to help ensure that we organize and host the successful games.”



Last week Thursday, the President met members of the LOC led by Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Executive Chairman, and Mustapha Ussif, the new Minister of Youth and Sports at the Jubilee House to update him on the progress of work.



