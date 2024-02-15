Govt's quest to build 100 extra astroturfs: I’m ready to contribute my quota – Robert Coleman

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: Alfred Nii Lamptey, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports Construction, Robert Tetteh Coleman has expressed readiness to support government’s quest to construct about 100 extra new artificial pitches across the country.



“I’m ready to support with my quota towards the construction of these pitches to aid sporting infrastructure and development in Ghana. We are hoping that other contractors can be invited so we can have a collaborative efforts towards constructing theses pictures across” Coleman told the media.



His comments come after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made the revelation during the commissioning of the newly constructed Borteyman Sports Complex on February 13, 2024.



“Our government has shown its commitment to sports development by investing significantly in the area of infrastructure. When I came into office, there were only three astroturfs, or artificial pitches, in the country.



”We have constructed over 150 artificial pitches to change the status quo. I am happy to announce that this will not be the end. We will construct 100 more of such pitches to enhance the existing infrastructure,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Meanwhile, Coleman’s Wembley Sports has been leading the charge on installing astroturf pitches in the country thereby contributing towards some 60 percent of current synthetic playing surfaces in the county.



The move aligns with the vision to support government’s ‘One Constituency, One AstroTurf’ agenda which aims to ensure that all 275 constituencies are provided with an astroturf.